Central scores upset
Sydney Wnek scored one goal and assisted on another as Central Catholic girls soccer handed Tewksbury its first loss of the season, 3-1. Addison Jaromin and Zarina Pinto each added a goal and Izzy Majewski made three saves for the winners.
McCarthy tallies two
John McCarthy scored a pair of goals as Central Catholic topped Methuen 3-1. Eric Fisher added the other Raider goal while Mahmoud Qesmi scored for the Rangers.
Boys Soccer
Central Catholic 3, Methuen 1
Goals: CC — John McCarthy 2 Eric Fisher; M — Mahmoud Qesmi
Saves: CC — James Sorenson 3; M — Ethan Donahue 13
Methuen (1-9-2): 0 1 — 1
Central Catholic (5-4-0): 0 3 — 3
Girls Soccer
Central Catholic 3, Tewksbury 1
Goals: Addison Jaromin, Zarina Pinto, Sydney Wnek
Saves: Izzy Majewski 2
Tewksbury: 1 0 — 1
Central Catholic (4-2): 3 0 — 3
