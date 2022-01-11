Century Club
Central beat Dracut, 70-43, giving coach Casey Grange her 100th basketball win with the Raiders. Ashley Dinges (27 points, 19 rebounds) was unstoppable, Brady Finney contributed 13 points and Sam Guertin anchored the defense.
Connolly Show
Senior Drew Connolly scored a season-high 22 points with 5 assists with 4 threes as North Andover beat Tewksbury, 82-55.
Knights roll
Jackie Rogers had a team-high 14 points, Maeve Gaffny added 12 and Hannah Martin also had 12 as North Andover dumped Tewksbury, 50-36.
Siwicki grabs silver
North Andover had several girls placed at the State Freshman-Sophomore large school meet.
Ceci Ginsberg, 6th long jump, 15-4.5; 4th 55 meters, 7.87; Olivia Siwicki, 2nd 55 hurdles, 10.01; Megan Rozzi, 7th 300, 46.14; Mile Nicole Kroon (6th, 4:39.18), Rose Gordon (7th, 4:39.69), Erika Wojcik (8th, 5:39.72) and 4x400 4th 4:28.55 (Anne Watson, Rozzi, Leigha Leavitt, Siwicki).
Wong shines
Pinkerton finished second in a bowling tri-meet. Colby Wong (184, 220), Lance Lemieux (194, 202) and Michael Fiandaca (120, 165) were the leading Astros.
Umpire Training
The Greater Lawrence Baseball Umpires Association and Merrimack Valley Umpires Association are sponsoring a class to train umpires. The course will begin Jan. 24 and be held at St Michael’s School in North Andover. For more information contact Scott Young at coach.scott.young@gmail.com or 978-590-3262.
McGrail and Gaudet
Memorial led most of the way but Salem took control late in a 63-59 win. Ryan Pacy (20) and Cam Kloza (14) led the offense while David McGrail and Brady Gaudet played well in the paint.
Ingalls for 21
Avah Ingalls 21 points, Sydney Gerossie 18, Kristina Packowski 17, and Elizabeth Lavoie 15 all had big scoring days as unbeaten Pinkerton drubbed Keene, 89-54.
Cats win big
Ally Talley scored 16 points, Stassi Krafton had 15 and Nathalia Cintron tossed in 8 with 11 rebounds as Whittier whipped Tri-County 55-27.
