He Chute(s), he scores!
The Salem and Timberlane boys soccer teams needed some extra time to break their scoreless tie on Saturday. In the overtime period, it was Kyle Chute who rocketed home the game winner to lead the Blue Devils to victory and hand the Owls (5-1-2) their first setback.
Phillips takes down champs
After winning the Class B championship a year ago, the Tabor Academy girls soccer team moved up to Class A this fall. But undefeated Phillips handed it its first loss of the season, winning 2-0. Nicola Sommers, Emma Hogg and Mary Stuart Kerrigan combined to lead a stellar defensive effort to keep Tabor off the board.
Astros take heavyweight battle
Mari Shea scored twice to help lift the Pinkerton field hockey team to a 4-0 win over archrival Londonderry in the annual Mack Plaque game. The Astros (8-0) and the Lancers (7-2) are two of the best teams in the state.
NECC Roundup
The Northern Essex volleyball team picked up a solid 3-0 win over MassBay on Saturday. Andover’s Sarah Shattuck led the offense with 11 kills and 11 aces. The men’s soccer team was also in action but fell to Roxbury, 6-1. Salem’s Anthony Bellomo made 14 saves and Haverhill’s Colton Smith scored the lone Knights goal.
