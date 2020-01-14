DaSilva drills eight 3s, Jags win 4th straight
Junior Joey DaSilva was simply on fire in leading Windham to a 46-38 win over Merrimack, dropping 31 points on 8-of-9 shooting from beyond the arc while grabbing 10 rebounds. Riley Desmarais hit four clutch free throws down the stretch to secure the win for the Jaguars (5-4, 4-1 NH), who already have four wins in New Hampshire after only winning four games in the league last year.
Hillies in 2-OTs
Haverhill won a wild one, 64-59, in double-OT against Dracut. Leandra Kwo had 18 points, Kya Burdier 15 and Christina Firek 13 in the win. According to coach Melissa Tarpy, there was a combined 91 free throws attempted between both teams.
Fab Frosh
Dracut’s 3-pointer at the buzzer rimmed out as Haverhill’s boys prevailed, 66-64. Manny Arias and Jeremy Valdez both tossed in 14 points. Coach Souleymane Wane said Valdez is a 6-7 freshman who has missed almost all of the season while in the Dominican.
Warriors out early
The Andover girls basketball team jumped out to a 19-2 lead after the first quarter and cruised to a 56-42 win over Billerica. Tatum Shaw led the Warriors with 19 points with four 3s and Shea Krekorian added 15.
Big, bad Bob
Timberlane junior Bob Olson scored a career-high 27 points and hauled in 12 boards in a monster game, but it wasn’t quite enough as Manchester Central prevailed 59-50.
Crowe dialed in
Mitchell Crowe poured in 25 points with four 3-pointers to lead Methuen to a 75-59 win over Chelmsford. The win pushed the Rangers (5-5) back to .500.
Connors on fire
Norah Connors had 17 points with four 3-pointers to power North Andover past Lowell, 47-43.
Not half bad
In Pelham’s 71-47 win over West, Derek Crowley pumped in 25 points (all the first half) while Jake Dumont and Matt Crowley each had 15 points.
Dartmouth aces
Pinkerton boys track placed second at the rugged Dartmouth Relays. The 4x200 team of Conor Seleny, Ben Fleming, Ryan Dane and Pat Cotnoir won in a school record 1:32.05. Zach Plaza took a fourth in the 1,000 in 2:36.97. Seleny was second in the 300 in a state leading 36.04 and also took a sixth in the hurdles. The sprint medley relay team of Dane, Ben Fleming, Seleny and Plaza was second in 3:41.47. The distance medley relay team of Luke Brennan, Stephen Conelly, Nolan Preble and Cotnoir took a fourth in 11:05.49.
