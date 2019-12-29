Dempsey dominates
Sarah Dempsey erupted for 26 points, going 14 for 15 from the free throw line, and added 12 rebounds as Windham rallied past Dover 59-53 in overtime. Abby Husson added 14 points and Caroline Collins had a big all-around game for the Jaguars.
Pena stars
Kyana Pena scored a game-high 20 points as Greater Lawrence held off Gloucester 41-37 in the Dracut Christmas Tournament.
Kane wins it
Eliana Kane scored the only goal of he game and Jenny Hubbard had 30 saves as Haverhill/North Andover/Pentucket blanked Shrewsbury, 1-0.
