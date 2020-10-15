Difloures, Hillies prevail
Jackson Difloures shot a team-best 38 and Matt Murphy provided key depth by shooting a 39 out of the No. 5 spot as Haverhill (237) dealt Andover (239) its first loss of the season, making both teams 8-1. The Hillies and also beat Methuen (277). Golden Warriors Evan Giggey (36) and Nick Ventura (36) tied for medalist honors while Brian Zraket (40) led the Rangers.
Murray, Windham heat up
Reagan Murray scored twice as Windham girls soccer erupted for four straight goals to start the second half, and held off Londonderry 4-2 for the Jaguars’ first win of the season. Alyssa Tarabocchia and Katie Durkin each also scored a goal for the Jags.
Spencer leads the way
Ava Spencer tallied a team-high 24 points as Pentucket golf beat Lynnfield 93-91. Ethan Davey (18 points) was next best for the Sachems.
Defensive dominance
Windham field hockey’s defense did not allow a single shot on goal, and the Jaguars remained perfect by defeating Salem 3-0.
