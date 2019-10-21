100 for DiPietro
Maddie DiPietro had three goals and two assists to give her 100 points for her career as Central Catholic ripped Lowell in field hockey, 6-1. Carla Bouchrouche scored twice for the Raiders.
Improves to 15-1
Julia DelRosso had 14 kills and Shiloh Osmer finished with 17 digs as Haverhill — despite giving plenty of time to reserves — defeated Dracut to improve to 15-1.
Marathon win
Central Catholic outlasted Methuen in five games, winning the final set 17-15. Olivia Hall had 17 kills and six aces for the Raiders.
Win with 10 players
Reduced to 10 players due to injuries, Bradford Christian still pulled out a 2-1 victory over British International. Claudia Lebron and Izzy Papanicolaou scored for Bradford Christian (8-3-1).
Big Warrior rally
Down 2-0 in sets, Andover’s volleyball team rallied to pull off a huge 3-2 win over North Andover. Brooke Abouhamad had 37 assists and Caroline Fraser had 35 digs for the Warriors, who avenged an earlier loss to the Knights.
Cronin paces win
Siarra Cronin had a whopping 10 aces among 16 service points and also had 14 assists as Whittier Tech (12-5) toppled Innovation Academy, 3-1.
Lancers ace Billerica
Dejalee Torres had eight aces to highlight Lawrence’s sweep of Billerica. The Lancers improved to 13-2.
Donahue leads way
Senior captain Kyra Donahue won the 50 and 100 freestyle (59.27) and anchored two winning relays as Methuen/Tewksbury whipped Stoneham 97-68 to improve to 6-3 on the year. Another senior, Ava Facella, was also on two winning relays and placed first in the 200 IM and the 100 backstroke.
Rivera paces win
Elainy Rivera scored a hat trick as the surging Greater Lawrence girls soccer team tripped up Notre Dame of Tyngsboro, 4-2, to improve to 9-4-1.
‘Trick’ for Rivet
Lexi Rivet notched a hat trick and Anna Bono scored twice as North Andover’s field hockey team ripped Tewksbury 8-0 to qualify for the state tournament.
