Duren in top form
There were no team scores reported by deadline Monday, but there were some excellent individual performances at the first MVC multi-team meet of the year in Boston led by Central Catholic junior Katharine Duren.
Duren won the 55 hurdles in 8.56, nearly a half-second in front of runner-up Jodi Parent of Andover. Other impressive winners included Andover’s Ella Slayton in the 300 (43.97), North Andover’s Kelcey Dion in the 600 (1:40.76), North Andover’s Ava Nassar in the long jump (16-4), Sarah Lavery of the Knights in the high jump (5-4) and Central’s Emily DeMinico in the shotput (31-3 1/2). The Raiders also won the 4x400 relay.
Hanci wins pair
Methuen didn’t have as much depth as others in Monday’s first MVC indoor track meet in Boston, but the Rangers had some fine individual performers, led by Stanley Hanci, who won both the 600 and high jump. Also for Methuen, Xavier Metivier and Freddy Coleman went 1-2 in the 2-mile. Among other winners, Central Catholic’s James Pothier breezed to first in the 1,000 with a time of 2:39.84 and Lawrence was first in the 4x400 relay.
Ramos leads Methuen
Methuen had a little more depth and Adiamos Ramos won two events as the Rangers edged Haverhill 133.05-130-85 in a season-opening gymnastics meet. Maren Eramo was first in the bars and the all-around winner for the Hillies.
PMA doubles up
The Presentation of Mary girls basketball team opened its season with a bang, doubling up on Nashoba Tech, 44-22. Senior captain Eva Fabino led the Panthers with a game-high 20 points and 5 steals.
Reggies rally
The Greater Lawrence girls basketball team had its best quarter when it most mattered, rallying with 14 points in the fourth quarter to overtake Notre Dame, 37-34. Kyana Pena led the way with 11 points and Jaslyn Abreu added 10.
