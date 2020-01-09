Defending Eagle-Tribune outdoor track MVP Katharine Duren won the 55 hurdles (8.75) and long jump (17-5.25) and led the winning 4x200 relay to lead Central Catholic at a Merrimack Valley Conference Meet on Thursday.
Emily DeMinico added a win in the shot put (34-8.25) for the Raiders, who clinched the MVC team title with a 54-46 win over North Andover. The Scarlet Knights were led by wins by Courtney Dalke in the 600 (1:37.63) and Sarah Lavery in the high jump (5-4).
Andover’s Molly Kiley (11:50.16) and Leila Boudries (12:09.59) took first and third in the 2-mile.
Metivier, Mills win
Xavier Metivier won the overall 2-mile crown in 9:50.26 to lead Methuen at a Merrimack Valley Conference Meet on Thusday. Fellow Ranger Stanley Hanci was second in the 300 (35.76) and led the winning 4x400 relay (3:30.24).
Evan Mills won the 600 (1:25.73) to lead Central Catholic, while Andover’s Michael Makiej won the high jump (6-4).
Haverhill’s Brandon Grundy was second in the shot put (44-5), while Lawrence scored a pair of runner-up finishes, with Jerimil German in the dash (6.67) and Jordany Volquez in the 55 hurdles (7.86).
Jett Stad led North Andover with a third in the 1,000 (2:39.97). The Scarlet Knights beat Lawrence head-to-head, 79-20.
Nate is great
Nate Godin hit six 3-pointers on his way to 22 points, leading Central Catholic to a 75-63 win over Charlestown. Issac Bonilla added 15 points, including five 3-pointers, and Anthony Traficante chipped in with 11 points and 14 rebounds.
Gemmell, Jagger lead win
Kate Gemmell scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, and Lillian Jagger made it stand up with 28 saves as Andover topped Westford Academy 3-2.
