Efosa does it all
Grace Efosa was everywhere for the Whittier volleyball team. The senior had 8 aces, 7 kills and 4 blocks to help the Wildcats earn a season-opening 3-1 win over Greater Lawrence. Siarra Cronin chipped in with 31 assists for Whittier, while Kerry Ortiz led the Reggies with 8 kills and 11 service points.
Freshman twins deliver
The returns are early, but it looks like the Whittier girls soccer team has some talent in its freshman class. Victoria Dawkins scored a goal in the Wildcats’ season-opening 4-0 win over Greater Lawrence, and twin sister Madison Dawkins pitched the shutout in net with 5 saves.
