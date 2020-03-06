Ferocious Ference
Salem closed out the regular season with a 48-45 win over Manchester Central. Michael Ference had 17 points and Trevor DeMinico 14 in the win.
Astros ousted
Hanover rolled to the easy 11-1 win over Pinkerton in the Division 1 girls hockey quarterfinals.
Down with a fight
Sanborn outscored No. 1 Spaulding 25-17 in the fourth quarter but it wasn’t enough as the top-seeds prevailed 49-44 in the Division 2 quarterfinals. Grace Merry-Carreiro had 18 points and Ellen McGough 10 for the Indians (11-9).
Olson with the block
Bob Olson boldly and deftly blocked a 3-pointer at the buzzer to preserve Timberlane’s 53-50 win over Pinkerton. For the Owls, Cam Ross (10), Luke Surprenant (11), Olson (11) and Kyle Ventola (10) all hit double figures. For the Astros, Will Warriner scored a game-high 12 points. It was the final game of the season for both teams.
DaSilva shines
Visiting Keene shot out to an early 13-0 lead. Behind Joey DaSilvia (25 points, 5 3-pointers) Windham rallied to tie it but the Blackbirds prevailed 62-54 in the regular-season finale.
