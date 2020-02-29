Phillips Academy senior Alex Fleury keeps making waves in the mile run. On Friday, he ran a stunning 4:05.57 in the mile at the Boston University Last Chance Invitational. He won his section, running away from the field over the final four laps, and finishing with a terrific 58.1 over the last 400. That time smashed Fleury’s previous all-time area record of 4:08.32
1,000 for Crowley
Derek Crowley led Pelham’s boys to a huge 71-59 victory over Hanover with 22 points and, in so doing, went over 1,000 points for his career. The Pythons (13-3) led from start to finish over top-ranked Hanover (15-2) as Drew Brown added 16 points and Keegan Garrett had nine points and played great defense.
Three Raiders reach semis
Three from Central Catholic and Haverhill’s Ben Davoli (113) and Jake Nicolosi (145) were among nine local wrestlers who advanced Friday at the All-State meet to this morning’s semifinals.
The Raiders were Jimmy Glynn (106), who had a big win over St. John’s Prep’s Adam Schaeublin in the quarterfinals, Mike Glynn (138) and Anthony Mears (220), who beat Lawrence’ Eric Sanchez 4-2 in the quarterfinals. Mike Glynn will have a tough semifinal matchup with star St. John’s Prep freshman Rawson Iwanick of Andover.
Also in the semifinals will be North Andover’s Ethan Ford (132) and Jack Carbone (195) and Andover’s Elias Maita.
Astros pull away
Sofia Riccio scored 14 points and Avah Ingalls added 13 as Pinkerton’s girls (12-6) pulled away in the second half for a 45-31 victory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.