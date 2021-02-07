Belkus delivers

Freshman Jonathan Belkus picked up his first career win as Salem whipped Keene 66-12 to improve to 5-1.

First wins key

Nick Parker, Dylan Roy and Mason Ketelaar all pinned for their first varsity wins as Pelham surged past Pelham, 41-28.

Pallarias rule

Nick Pallaria won a 10-2 major decision over Zach Rioux in a battle of defending all-state champions and brother Dom Pallaria beat a returning all-state placer 5-4 as Timberlane remaoined unbeaten with a 50-21 win over Bishop Guertin.

Frosh scores 26

Freshman Jasmine Becotte poured in a career-high 26 points as Pelham’s girls stayed unbeaten, whipping Hollis-Brookline, 66-50.

Perrier on the beam

Haverhill’s Liv Melo and Maeve Hess went 1-2 in the all-around but Central Catholic pulled out the 133.2-132.45 win. Veralie Perrier led a Raider sweep on the beam.

Payne upset

Pentucket’s Adam Payne, who skis for the Haverhill-Pentucket co-op team, pulled the upset, earning his first win in the league-wide competiton. Teammate Henry Hartford was fourth overall. The North Shore League season wraps up Thursday with the boys and girls league meet.

Super Sophs

Sophomores Hannah Martin (21 points) and Jackie Rogers (11) were the big guns as North Andover downed Lowell, 47-43.

A to Z

Aidan Camman had 11 points and Zayn Aruri 10 to lead Andover (8-0) in a 73-35 laugher over Billerica. Fourteen Golden Warriors scored.

Collins explodes

Senior Hannah Collins erupted for a career-high 25 points as the Timberlane girls(1-4) trimmed Milford, 55-48, for its first win of the season. Maia Parker added 10 points.

Career High

Senior Andrew Strout had a career-high eight points and Jake Dumont had a team-high 14 as unbeaten Pelham beat Hollis-Brookline 64-42.

All-Around Niles

Central celebrated senior night by defeating Haverhill, 68-46. Adrianna Niles had a game-high 16 points and 4 steals. Niles and fellow senior Cailyn Scharneck also played stellar defense. Kya Burdier led the Hillies with 13.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you