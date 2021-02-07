Belkus delivers
Freshman Jonathan Belkus picked up his first career win as Salem whipped Keene 66-12 to improve to 5-1.
First wins key
Nick Parker, Dylan Roy and Mason Ketelaar all pinned for their first varsity wins as Pelham surged past Pelham, 41-28.
Pallarias rule
Nick Pallaria won a 10-2 major decision over Zach Rioux in a battle of defending all-state champions and brother Dom Pallaria beat a returning all-state placer 5-4 as Timberlane remaoined unbeaten with a 50-21 win over Bishop Guertin.
Frosh scores 26
Freshman Jasmine Becotte poured in a career-high 26 points as Pelham’s girls stayed unbeaten, whipping Hollis-Brookline, 66-50.
Perrier on the beam
Haverhill’s Liv Melo and Maeve Hess went 1-2 in the all-around but Central Catholic pulled out the 133.2-132.45 win. Veralie Perrier led a Raider sweep on the beam.
Payne upset
Pentucket’s Adam Payne, who skis for the Haverhill-Pentucket co-op team, pulled the upset, earning his first win in the league-wide competiton. Teammate Henry Hartford was fourth overall. The North Shore League season wraps up Thursday with the boys and girls league meet.
Super Sophs
Sophomores Hannah Martin (21 points) and Jackie Rogers (11) were the big guns as North Andover downed Lowell, 47-43.
A to Z
Aidan Camman had 11 points and Zayn Aruri 10 to lead Andover (8-0) in a 73-35 laugher over Billerica. Fourteen Golden Warriors scored.
Collins explodes
Senior Hannah Collins erupted for a career-high 25 points as the Timberlane girls(1-4) trimmed Milford, 55-48, for its first win of the season. Maia Parker added 10 points.
Career High
Senior Andrew Strout had a career-high eight points and Jake Dumont had a team-high 14 as unbeaten Pelham beat Hollis-Brookline 64-42.
All-Around Niles
Central celebrated senior night by defeating Haverhill, 68-46. Adrianna Niles had a game-high 16 points and 4 steals. Niles and fellow senior Cailyn Scharneck also played stellar defense. Kya Burdier led the Hillies with 13.
