King George, Owls advance to title game
Once again there was no stopping Eric George. The Timberlane junior had seven goals in the quarterfinals and outdid himself with eight more Wednesday in a 14-10 Division 2 semifinal win over Kingswood. That punched the Owls’ ticket to the finals for the first time in program history.
Ethan Gerry (2), Nate Vibber (2), Braiden Bowman and Jack Noyes had the other Owl goals. Brady Marston stopped eight shots by host Kingswood.
Saturday, coach Ken Blaszka’s squad will take on Portsmouth, which tripped four-time defending champion Derryfield Wedneday, 6-4. Portsmouth beat Timberlane twice in the regular season. It was by 9-3 and 4-2 scores in late April. The title game is 7:30 p.m. at Bedford High.
Schena rules in net
Methuen goalie Ethan Schena turned in 14 saves to lead the Rangers to an 8-5 victory over Tewksbury. Will Mckinnon scored four goals for the winners.
Lister leads Knights
Ollie Litster scored a game-high four goals and assisted on three other scores to lead North Andover to an 11-8 victory over Central Catholic. Adam Carey added three goals for the Scarlet Knights, while Quinton Delourey had three goals for the Raiders.
Amazing Graces
Grace Lydon netted six goals and Grace Cashman had 11 saves as Central Catholic (now 10-2) topped North Andover girls lacrosse, 13-8. Ainsley Dion (3 goals) led the Knights.
All about Aidan
Andover beat Haverhill 7-3. Winning pitcher Aidan Ritter went the first six innings with seven strikeouts and helped his cause with four hits, two RBIs and a run. Nolan Schirmer added three RBI.
1 day, 2 wins
Lawrence and Methuen boys tennis played a doubleheader with the Rangers winning 5-0 and 3-2. For MHS, Ben Beaudoin and Riley Raynor won both their singles matches. Lawrence’s Jose Martinez had a big win at first singles.
The A Team
Senior captain Avi Janarthanan rolled 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 and the second doubles team of Alex Earl-Akarsh Janarthanan won big. Andover won 5-0 to improve to 10-0. Andover has lost just one match this spring (49-1).
Sizzling Sicily
Sicily DiDomenico pitched another 2-hitter, striking out six and also went 3 for 4 with two RBIs in a 12-0 win over Andover. Gigi Torrence was 2 for 3 with four RBIs for the Hillies (6-5) and Riley Windle had a double and three RBIs.
