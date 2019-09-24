Izzi does it
Izzi Giles made 8 saves, one on a late penalty stroke, as Sanborn field hockey held off Merrimack Valley, 2-1. Ella Cotter had a goal and an assist.
Guzman stars
Nataly Guzman had 10 assists, 14 service points and 7 aces for Greater Lawrence, which swept Lynn Tech, 3-0.
Shattuck shines
Northern Essex men’s soccer fell to Bunker Hill, 4-0, despite 11 saves from Anthony Bellomo of Salem. The volleyball team lost to CCRI, 3-1. Sarah Shattuck of Andover had six aces and Brooke Naatz of North Andover added seven kills.
Lee goes low
Top Andover golfer Mac Lee fired a 2-under 34 at the Renaissance Golf Club to win his match and help the Warriors cruise to a 19-1 win over North Andover.
Echevarria on fire
Lawrence beat Billerica, 4-1 for its first win (1-5-1). Standout sophomore Jesus Echevarria had two goals, his fifth and sixth of season. Lawrence tied its last game. The record is very deceptive as four of the five losses were by just one goal.
Good Knight
Olivia Gotobed poured in three goals to help lead the North Andover girls soccer team to a 7-1 win over Central Catholic. The talented senior has been scoring at a fast pace and now has 9 goals on the season.
Robarts rocket
Aidan Robarts’ first-half goal stood up the rest of the way as the Haverhill boys soccer team topped Methuen, 1-0. Matt Corliss made four saves, and Jaden Shaut also played well for the Hillies (4-3-1).
