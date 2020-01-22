Godin goes off
Junior Nate Godin poured in 27 points with five 3s to lead Central Catholic to a 68-44 win over Methuen. Xavier McKenzie chipped in 14 points for the Raiders, while Kevin Garcia led the Rangers with 17.
Melendez, Lancers cruise
Jeremiah Melendez had five 3-pointers and a season-high 20 points and Brandon Goris added 19 points along with 15 assists as Lawrence (9-3) cruised past Tewksbury, 80-56.
Big 3
Central downed Methuen, 56-41. Emily Downer (17), Nadeshka Bridgewater (12) and Claire Finney (10) hit double figures for the Raiders. Olivia Barron had 10 for the Rangers.
Collyer’s career high
PMA’s Shannon Collyer continued her fine season Tuesday night. The senior tri-captain finished with a career-high 26 points to lead the Panthers to a 39-27 win over Minuteman.
Moore, Heim star
Kyle Moore scored 22 points, senior Aidan Heim had career highs with 18 points and 11 boards and Jake Walinski tossed in 10 points as North Andover blitzed Chelmsford 73-45. The Knights are 4-8 but already qualified for States due to the Sullivan rule (record against other Division 2 teams).
Derek Dominates
Pelham rebounded from a slow start to explode for 50 points over the second and third quarters in a 68-54 win over John Stark. Derek Crowley led with 23 points.
Shaw heats up
Tatum Shaw knocked down four 3s and finished with a game-high 18 points to lead Andover to a 64-38 win over Haverhill. Brooke Hardock added 13 points and Shea Krekorian 11 for the Warriors, while Leandra Kwo paced the Hillies with 10.
Finally Skiing
There have been six meets scheduled but Tuesday was the first day of actual skiing in the North Shore Ski League. North Andover downed Masco, 91-44, led by Caleb Lister and Segev Moritz.
Fab Frosh Garcia
Jeremiah Mejia (16 points) and freshman Lewis Garcia (13) were the big stars for Greater Lawrence in a 60-47 win over Shawsheen.
Balanced Wildcats
The Whittier boys basketball team got scoring from 12 different players in an 81-54 blowout win over Essex Tech. Abdiel Torre (18 points), Anthony Couture (16) and Angel Rodriguez (12) led the way for the Wildcats.
