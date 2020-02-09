Greene means go
Brenna Greene celebrated her senior night with a pair of goals to lead Methuen/Tewksbury to a 3-1 win over Billerica/Chelmsford.
Shorty sparks Rangers
Trailing by a goal in the second period, Jackson Petisce jump-started the Methuen offense with a short-handed tally to spark an eventual 3-1 win over Dracut for the Rangers.
Warriors punch ticket
The Andover girls hockey team qualified for the state tournament after taking down Westford, 3-1. Goalie Lillian Jagger stopped 18 shots in the win for the Warriors (9-4-3).
Smith hits 1,000
Salem’s George Smith, who is repeating his junior year at Brooks, scored his 1,000th career point in Saturday’s 58-42 win over Milton Academy. The guard, who spent the last three years at Central Catholic, finished with 9 points.
Bonilla hits 10 3s!
Isaac Bonilla was feeling it from long range and didn’t stop firing. The Central Catholic sophomore scored all 30 of his points on a whopping 10 3s in a 70-48 win over Rhode Island’s Mt. Pleasant High School.
Sisters step up
Sisters Alli and Avah Ingalls each scored 14 points to lead Pinkerton to a 50-41 win over archrival Londonderry. It was a season-high for the the juniorAlli, who hit four 3s.
