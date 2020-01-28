H/P/NA romps again
The Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover hockey team captured its third straight lopsided victory, 9-1 over Beverly. Led by Reese Pascucci’s two goals, eight different players scored for HPNA (12-0-2), which has outscored its last three opponents 24-1.
Lots of Rubio
Emily Rubio had personal-best winning performances in the 600 (1:50.56) and high jump (5-4) and sister Phoebe Rubio had a PR winning time of 5:29.26 in the mile as the Pentucket girls (3-1) edged a strong Triton team, 44-42.
Happy birthday, coach!
On coach Hilary Glynn’s birthday, Methuen had a rare breather, coasting past Lawrence 62-30. Steph Tardugno led the way with 22 points.
Drouin dazzles
Mason Drouin had the hat trick and Matt Gilliland had the shutout as Pinkerton blanked Nashua South-Pelham, 5-0.
Mills pours in 30
Ester Mills poured in 30 points as Fellowship Christian defeated Nashoba Tech for the second time this season, 49-16.
Crowe breaks through
Methuen senior Claudia Crowe scored the first goal of her career to highlight Methuen/Tewksbury’s 5-1 victory over Newton South. Five players scored for the Rangers (8-1-4).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.