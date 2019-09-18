Hail to Heredia
Adimir Heredia continued her fine play of late for the unbeaten Lawrence volleyball team, leading the Lancers with nine kills and three aces in a sweep of Tewksbury.
Seconds to spare
With 40 seconds left in regulation, Lauren Lisauskas took a pass from Emma Johnston and fired home the game-winner to lead Pinkerton field hokcey to a 2-1 win over Bishop Guertin.
Robito rocket
Madi Robito sent the Pelham field hockey team home happy when she fired home the game-winner in overtime to beat Kingswood 1-0. Up next for the Pythons is defending Division 2 champion Derryfield on Friday.
Salem striker
Phillips girls soccer coach Lisa Joel says we’re going to be hearing a lot from freshman striker Kendall Toth of Salem, N.H. That proved true in Wednesday’s 1-0 win over Middlesex, when Toth’s first-half goal ended up being the game’s only tally.
Owls stay calm
Timberlane volleyball’s early 2-0 match lead vanished in a blink after Londonderry won the next two games. But the Owls stayed calm, and thanks in part to a 17-kill, 10-dig game from Lauren Mezquita were able to pull out the 15-11 Game 5 win to take home the match. Ellie Schott was on fire from the service line with 9 kills, and she also added 23 assists.
Jaguars in W column
Thanks to a game-high 19 kills from Cassie Faria, the Windham volleyball team picked up its first win of the year, beating Bishop Guertin 3-1. The key stretch in the match came in the fourth game when Julia Leppanen (35 assistsm 20 service points) went on an eight-point service run to put the Jaguars ahead for good.
Knights’ 1-2-3 punch
Junior Abby Mastromonaco, sophomore Leyla Kvertnik and junior Courtney Dalke went 2-3-4 to spark North Andover to a convincing 22-33 win over a strong Tewksbury club. For the Knights, Mastromonaco and Kvertnik were both clocked in 17:19 for 2.8 miles.
Pin-point accuracy
Adrianna Taboucheroni had her serve working wonders for Fellowship Christian Wednesday night. She finished with 11 aces to help the Rams beat Presentation of Mary, 3-0.
Jags stay unbeaten
Livi Manchester scored in the first half and that was all the Windham field hockey team needed to stay unbeaten (4-0), defeating Winnacunnet 1-0.
Simonds leads way
Freshman Finleigh Simonds placed first in an impressive 19:15 for 2.9 miles at Winnekenni Park to pace the Haverhill girls to a 15-44 romp over Chelmsford in one of the Hillies’ strongest performances in nearly a decade.
Impressive frosh
Pentucket freshman Audrey Conover continued to look impressive, finishing third with the same time as sophomore teammate runner-up Phoebe Rubio as the Sachems beat North Reading 25-32. Both were clocked in 18:20 for 2.74 miles.
First win
The Timberlane field hockey team got itself in the win column after a 2-0 win over Nashua South. Lily Fay and Shawna Ruth were the Owls’ goal scorers.
Hillies win again!
After a winless season a year ago, the Haverhill field hockey team already picked up its second victory of the young season after it beat Lawrence, 3-0. Joey Nolet scored twice for the Hillies (2-4), and midfielders Sydney Keyes and Hailey Corliss both played well.
