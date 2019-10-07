Hall paces win
Central Catholic spotted Chelmsford a game and than roared back to win three straight games behind Olivia Hall, who led the Raiders with 14 kills and 20 digs.
Lots of Leppanen
Julia Leppanen led Windham with 13 assists, 14 service points and 5 aces as the Jaguars shut out Manchester Central 3-0.
Pair for Johnston
Emma Johnston scored the first and last goal as Pinkerton’s field hockey team remained unbeaten (10-0) with a 4-0 shutout of a strong Winnacunnet team.
Marathon victory
Trailing Methuen in games 2-1, Andover’s volleyball team tied it up with a 30-28 marathon win and then won the clinching fifth game 15-12 to slip past Methuen. Sophia Martinez had 19 kills for the Warriors and Brooke Abouhamad had a whopping 37 assists.
Lancer runners sweep
In an intra-city battle, Lawrence High edged Greater Lawrence in both boys (26-29) and girls cross country (29-30). Cristian Bueno had a fine 3-mile time of 16:41 to lead the boys to victory.
Much of Mezquita
Lauren Mezquita boosted Timberlane’s volleyball team back to .500 (6-6) with a 3-1 win over Merrimack. She led the Owls with 13 kills, 9 aces and 22 digs. Erin Matthews had three blocks and 21 service points.
Whittier qualifies
The Whittier volleyball team qualified for the state tournament with a 3-1 win over Nashoba Tech. Siarra Cronin led the Wildcats (10-3) with 15 assists, 14 services points and 10 aces.
Lancers’ big win
The Lawrence volleyball team had an impressive sweep of a strong Tewksbury club to improve to 10-1 and qualify for the state tournament. Yemayma Molina led the Lancers at the net with 15 kills.
Pair with 4
Hanna Medwar had four goals and Sydney Gregory had four assists as Andover field hockey bounced back from a rare loss to rout Lowell, 6-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.