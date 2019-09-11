Hillies in win column!
The Haverhill field hockey team earned its first win of the season, beating Dracut 2-1. Joey Nolet scored both goals for the Hillies, standout goalie Zoe Martin made 13 saves and Hailey Corliss and Heather Reid both played well in the midfield.
Warriors rally
Down 2-1 in sets, Andover’s volleyball team surged to a 3-2 win over Billerica. Brooke Abouhamad had 22 assists and 2 blocks and Tatum Shaw totalled 18 service points.
Sicard can’t be stopped
Salem field hockey picked up its first win of the season, taking down Nashua North 5-0. Chloe Sicard provided the bulk of the offense for the Blue Devils with three goals.
First win
Greater Lawrence girls soccer got its first win of the young season, tripping Minuteman, 2-0. Jaslyn Abreu made 5 saves for the 1-2 Reggies while Lisette Perez and Nimzay Rivera scored.
Rubio rolls
Phoebe Rubio placed first as Pentucket took the first four places in a convincing 19-37 victory over Masconomet. Twin sister Emily, a newcomer to cross country, was fourth.
Crowe comes up clutch
Trailing 2-1 as the clock hit two minutes remaining, Claudia Crowe came up clutch for Methuen field hockey and buried the equalizing goal to secure a 2-2 tie against Lowell. She also assisted on the first goal scored by Alyssa Felpel.
Russ is clutch
Pelham golf edged Plymouth by a point in a quad-meet at Campbell’s Scottish Highlands, and Russ Hamel’s even-par 35 for 27 points was a big reason why. Trailing by a point after the first four golfers came through, Colby Walsh and Peter Gamache both carded 43s to put the Pythons ahead.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.