Final Score: Haverhill-Pentucket skier Adam Paynes shocks the field

Payne upset
Pentucket’s Adam Payne, who skis for the Haverhill-Pentucket co-op team, pulled the upset, earning his first win in the league-wide competition. Teammate Henry Hartford was fourth overall. The North Shore League season wraps up Thursday with the boys and girls league meet.
Perrier on the beam
Haverhill’s Liv Melo and Maeve Hess went 1-2 in the all-around but Central Catholic pulled out the 133.2-132.45 win. Veralie Perrier led a Raider sweep on the beam.
Career High
Senior Andrew Strout had a career-high eight points and Jake Dumont had a team-high 14 as unbeaten Pelham beat Hollis-Brookline 64-42.
Super Sophs
Sophomores Hannah Martin (21 points) and Jackie Rogers (11) were the big guns as North Andover downed Lowell, 47-43.
A to Z
Aidan Camman had 11 points and Zayn Aruri 10 to lead Andover (8-0) in a 73-35 laugher over Billerica. Fourteen Golden Warriors scored.
All-Around Niles
Central celebrated senior night by defeating Haverhill, 68-46. Adrianna Niles had a game-high 16 points and 4 steals. Niles and fellow senior Cailyn Scharneck also played stellar defense. Kya Burdier led the Hillies with 13.
Collins explodes
Senior Hannah Collins erupted for a career-high 25 points as the Timberlane girls (1-4) trimmed Milford, 55-48, for their first win of the season. Maia Parker added 10 points.
