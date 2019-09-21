Have a day, Meggie!
Meggie Dellea certainly had a day to remember on Saturday. The junior forward scored five goals to lead Haverhill girls soccer to a 7-0 win over Malden.
NECC volleyball wins
Northern Essex picked up its first win of the season on the road at Holyoke by a 3-2 final. The match went five sets with the Knights capturing the decisive set by a score of 15-8. Brooke Naatz of North Andover had 18 kills and Andover’s Sarah Shattuck, who was returning to the lineup from injury, recorded 11 service aces.
Locals chip in
Andover’s Maddy Silveira and Karoline Conte both scored to help lift the Phillips girls soccer team to a 3-1 win over Loomis. Goalie Emily Hardy made a diving stop late in the second half to keep it a one-goal game at the time.
