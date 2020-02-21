Hazelton beats the buzzer!
Trailing by a point with five seconds left, Stella Hazelton caught a pass just beyond the arc and let it fly. As the crowd held its breath, Hazleton watched as the ball swished through the nylon as the final buzzer sounded to give Salem a dramatic 56-54 win over Manchester Central. Jordyn Franzen led the Blue Devils (15-5, 11-5 NH) with 21 points. The win was also No. 199 overall for coach Ricky Oliver between his time coaching at Nashua North and Salem.
Nugent wins national title
Phillips senior Marisol Nugent, in the first-ever girls division at the National Prep Wrestling Tournament, captured the 144-pound weight class at Lehigh Friday. She had three straight pins, including over No. 1-seed Reese Larramendy of Wyoming Seminary in the finals. Her brother, Colin, was 2-2 in the boys division but did not place.
Owls break through
The Timberlane girls basketball team broke through offensively with a 51-28 win over Stevens. Mia Censullo and Hannah Collins each scored 13 points to lead the balanced Owls.
Dylan dialed in
Dylan Khalil had another monster day to lead Sanborn boys hoop to a 72-58 win over Oyster River. The talented junior drilled seven 3s and finished with 29 points, as the Indians (7-8) drew closer to .500.
McGough can’t miss
Ellen McGough was simply on fire Friday night, draining six 3s and finishing with 21 points to lead Sanborn to a 44-23 win over Oyster River.
Central in D2 lead
Central Catholic placed six wrestlers in the semifinals and held a commanding lead in the team standings of the Division 2 state meet in Milton. Advancing for the Raiders were Jimmy Glynn (106), Stephen Donovan (132), Mike Glynn (138), Nate Vachon (145), Matt Shaw (152) and Anthony Mears (220). Also advancing to the semis were North Andover’s Ethan Ford (132) and Jack Carbone (195).
Two Hillies in semis
Haverhill’s Ben Davoli (113) and Edgar Feliciano (132) will both be competing this morning at Methuen in the Division 1 state meet semifinals after having won their quarterfinal matches Friday. Teammate Jake Nicolosi lost his first match of the year, 9-4, to Xaverian’s Michael Bobola, but is still alive in the consolation as is Steven Wise and Jay Levy.
Also alive in the semis today are St. John’s Prep’s Rawson Iwanicki and Lawrence’s John Vazquez at 138, Andover’s Elias Maita at 160 and Methuen’s CJ Brown at 170.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.