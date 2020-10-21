Historic Hillies
Haverhill’s golf team swept North Andover for the first time in recent memory and also beat Central Catholic to cap an 11-1 regular season, the best record percentage wise in Kevin Murphy’s 21 years as head coach. Aiden Azevedo had his best round of the season, a 35, to lead the way, and Jackson DiFloures had a 38. Adam Heinze led North Andover with a 36 while Central’s Josh Lavallee tied Azevedo with a 35.
“We have more depth than we’ve had and the guys really played well,” said Murphy.
Fiato leads way
Natalia Fiato scored a hat trick and Katrianna Vega and birthday girl Charlotte Putnam also scored as Methuen’s field hockey team won its third straight, 5-2 over Tewksbury.
Opening win
Haverhill’s field hockey team opened its season with a 1-0 win over Dracut. Katie Savvas scored on an assist from freshman Brenna Corcoran while standout goalie Zoe Martin had 16 saves.
Sanborn wins (?) it
Sanborn’s boys cross country team won a five-team meet at home that included nationally ranked Coe-Brown, but it was with an asterisk because Coe-Brown ran its JV team. Jared Khalil was runner-up on the 5K course in 16:23, one place and seven seconds ahead of freshman brother Tyson.
Reagan keys win
Liv Reagan scored twice and had an assist as Pentucket’s field hockey team rebounded from a Monday loss by beating North Reading 4-2.
Late goal for tie
Windham dominated possession but needed a Lauren Brooks goal with two minutes left to tie Salem 1-1. A goal a minute earlier from Windham’s Alyssa Tarabocchia was called back for offside. Freshman star Charlotte Hinchey scored Salem’s goal.
