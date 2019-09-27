Bounce-back win
Haverhill’s volleyball team (8-1) bounced back from its first loss of the season with a sweep of Dracut. Lismari Valdez had eight kills and Jada Burdier connected on seven aces for the Hillies (8-1).
Knights stay hot
Celia Wong had 14 assists and three assists and Laura Farnum had an impressive 26 digs as the North Andover volleyball team remained hot, defeating Andover 3-1. The Knights improved to 9-1.
Methuen romps
Callie DeLano and Samantha DeNaro both won two events and were on two winning relays as Methuen/Tewksbury whipped Notre Dame 91-72.
Williams paces rout
Eliza Williams won both the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke and was on the winning 200 IM relay as the unbeaten Andover swimming team won every event in a 105-67 rout of Lowell.
Pair of ‘tricks’
Lisette Perez and Eliany Rivera both had hat tricks as the Greater Lawrence girls rolled over Nashoba Tech, 6-2.
‘Trick’ for Maddie
Maddie DiPietro had a hat trick and added an assist as Central Catholic’s field hockey team whipped West Bridgewater, 4-0.
Condon times 2
Delaney Condon scored twice as the rising Timberlane field hockey team defeated Salem 2-0. The Owls have won four of their last five games.
