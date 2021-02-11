Andover’s Big 3
Tatum Shaw (17 points), Amelia Hanscom (14) and Anna Foley (13) were too much for North Andover as Andover rolled to the 45-30 win.
Rangers prevail
Methuen gymnastics shaded Haverhill, 135.8-134.3. Methuen’s Molly Beeley (34.4) and Haverhill’s Liv Melo (33.9) went 1-2 in the all-around.
Boudreau in top form
George Boudreau scored a major decision over reurning all-state finalist Connor McDonald at 138 pounds as Salem tripped up Bishop Guertin, 41-30. Mike Williams rallied for a pin at 160 pounds to seal the win.
Andover starts fast
Andover outscored North Andover 20-9 in the first quarter on its way to a 72-48 win. Aidan Cammann led three Warriors (9-0) in double figures with 17 points.
Tsestilas saves day
Livi Tsetsilas hit a 3 with 14 seconds left and then Abby Hughes made a crucial defensive deflection as Windham beat Alvirne, 47-44. Sarah Dempsey led with 18 points to give her 988 for her career.
“Little’ win for Owls
Ben Little continued to impress, grabbing a 7-0 decision at 132 pounds as Timberlane ended its regular season with a 60-12 win over Goffstown. The Owls have now won 192 straight meets against New Hampshire teams.
Big Astro rally
Pinkerton battled back from a 12-point deficit and beat Londonderry 40-37. Avah Ingalls (team-high 11 points) and Abby Marasco (7 points) combined to go 4-for-4 from the line with less than 30 seconds left to seal the win.
Hillies in OT
Methuen’s Jason Perello hit a top-of-the-key 3-pointer at the buzzer to force OT but host Haverhill pulled out the 49-46 Senior Day win in OT. Seniors Junior Efosa had 12 points and 9 rebounds and Phillip Cunningham added 11 and 10 boards despite fighting foul problems throughout. Freshman Colin Snyder had some key steals off the bench. The Rangers were without Andrew Lussier and Isaac Allen due to injury. They may be back for Friday’s game.
Jaguar romp
In Windham’s 72-37 win over Alvirne, Joey DaSilva had 21 points (all in the first half) while Jack St. Hilaire (18), George Fortin (11) and Blake Dempsey (10) also hit double figures.
Big Blue Wall
Coach Bill Blackwell has dubbed A.J. Harb, Cam Hutchings, Josh Perkins and Danny Field “The Big Blue Wall.” Lowell found out why as they dominated for Methuen in a 3-1 win. Colby Scott scored twice.
Astros are back
Londonderry hit four 3’s in the fourth quarter and took a 45-42 lead. But Pinkerton scored the final six points to win 48-45. Jackson Marshall sealed it with two free throws with three seconds left. Fellow frosh Drew Brander pumped in 20 points and Andrew MacDonald added 11 for 3-0 Pinkerton, which played its first game since Jan. 19 due to COVID.
Super Seniors
Seniors Ellen McGough (26 big points), Madison Houghton (15) and Ella Cotter (13) starred in Sanborn’s 70-31 win over Timberlane.
Pin for Millette
Zoe Millette got her first win of the season, a pin in the third period, to highlight Windham’s 54-18 win over Alvirne.
