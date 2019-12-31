HPNA charges back
Trailing 2-1, HPNA scored three times in the third period for a 4-2 win over Lincoln-Sudbury. Hannah Keating had a hat trick, Eliana Kane had a goal and two assists and goalie Jenny Hubbard not only had 19 saves but registered two assists!
Salem goes 3-0-1
Salem’s wrestling team improved to 6-2-1 with three wins and an impressive 39-39 tie with highly-regarded Wakefield. Among the Blue Devils who were unbeaten on the day was heavyweight Josh Ozoria, who had four first-period pins.
Wildcats now 8-1
Whittier Tech continued to surge on the mat, improving to 8-1 with a quad-meet sweep at Pentucket. Lukas Rousseau (138) and Jeremias Collazo (160) continued their fine seasons and, along with Ethan Calderwood (145) and heavyweight Erickson Rivas, were all 3-0.
