Jaguars advance

The Windham boys soccer team blanked Manchester Memorial 3-0 in the first round of the Division 1 tournament. Owen Laroco, Charlie Breen and Max Husson scored for the Jaguars, who play in the quarterfinals against powerful Manchester Central on Saturday.

Awesome Osmer

Haverhill volleyball improved to 4-0 with a 3-0 win over Tewksbury. Shiloh Osmer starred with 15 digs and 7 aces while Sam Nelson contributed three blocks.

Coleman victorious

Methuen star Freddy Coleman got the big win against powerhouse Lowell, covering his 2.8-mile home course in 15:20.2. Teammate Mitchell Crowe placed fourth (16:04.4). Lowell won the meet in the rain 25-32.

Golden Graham

Heather Graham had the hat trick and Hanna Medwar chipped in with a goal and three assists as Andover field hockey beat Central Catholic, 7-0. Emma Reilly was a force on defense.

Super Sophomore

Sophomore Katrina Savvas scored twice and Zoe Martin (20 saves) came up big again in net as Haverhill field hockey blanked Tewksbury, 2-0. Hannah Perrochi and Sydney Keyes shined on defense.

Recommended for you