Jaguars advance
The Windham boys soccer team blanked Manchester Memorial 3-0 in the first round of the Division 1 tournament. Owen Laroco, Charlie Breen and Max Husson scored for the Jaguars, who play in the quarterfinals against powerful Manchester Central on Saturday.
Awesome Osmer
Haverhill volleyball improved to 4-0 with a 3-0 win over Tewksbury. Shiloh Osmer starred with 15 digs and 7 aces while Sam Nelson contributed three blocks.
Coleman victorious
Methuen star Freddy Coleman got the big win against powerhouse Lowell, covering his 2.8-mile home course in 15:20.2. Teammate Mitchell Crowe placed fourth (16:04.4). Lowell won the meet in the rain 25-32.
Golden Graham
Heather Graham had the hat trick and Hanna Medwar chipped in with a goal and three assists as Andover field hockey beat Central Catholic, 7-0. Emma Reilly was a force on defense.
Super Sophomore
Sophomore Katrina Savvas scored twice and Zoe Martin (20 saves) came up big again in net as Haverhill field hockey blanked Tewksbury, 2-0. Hannah Perrochi and Sydney Keyes shined on defense.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.