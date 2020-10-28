Jags into finals
Windham, after defeating Bishop Guertin 3-0, will get to defend its Division 1 field hockey title on Sunday. Maddie Ohare, Amy Lanouette and Can Livingstone all scored for the Jaguars, who are now 9-0 and have not given up a goal all year. Windham will face Dover at 2 p.m. Sunday at a site yet to be detrmined.
Potent Pinto
Zarina Pinto continued her potent season, scoring twice, as Central Catholic defeated Andover 2-1 in girls soccer to improve to 4-1-1 on the season. Dylan Troy scored for the Warriors.
Spectacular Spencer
Ava Spencer led the way with 23 points as Pentucket’s golf team clipped Georgetown, 84-72.
Dynamic Dwight
Haley Dwight scored both goals as Pentucket blanked Amesbury 2-0 in field hockey.
