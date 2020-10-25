Jaguars survive
Windham’s unbeaten field hockey team survived a scare from Londonderry but got a second half goal from freshman Sophia Ponzini on an assist from Amy Lanouette to prevail 1-0 in the Division 1 quarterfinals. The Jaguars have still not given up a goal all season.
Keaney stars
Bella Keaney scored all three goals as Methuen girls soccer tied Chelmsford 1-1 on Friday and 2-2 on Saturday.
Andover wins big
Andover field hockey scored five second-half goals en route to a 7-1 win over Central. Emma Reilly and Hanna Medwar had two goals apiece for AHS.
Savvas scores again
Katrina Savvas scored for the third straight game as the Haverhill field hockey team beat Tewksbury 1-0 to improve to 2-0-1. Zoe Martin was once again outstanding in goal with 19 saves.
Hillies win 1st
Aiden Roberts scored twice and Jaden Shaut had two assists as Haverhill’s boys soccer team defeated Tewksbury, 4-3, for its first win of the season.
Owls dominate
Race winner Silan Gitterman, Taryn Fox and Kerry Gannon went 1-2-3 and Timberlane girls cross country posted the easy win over Trinity.
