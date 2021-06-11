Jaguars to finals
Windham’s unbeaten volleyball zoomed into the state finals with a sweep of Winnacunnet to improved to 18-0. Jeff Draper led the Jaguars with 15 kills and Kyle Gschwend had 35 assists. Windham will face Goffstown in Saturday’s championship game at a site to be determined. Goffstown defeated Timberlane 3-1 in the other state semifinal.
Central wins it!
Sean McCarthy scored team-highs in kills (21), blocks (5), service points (16) and aces (4) as Central Catholic edged Methuen 3-2, winning the decisive set 17-15 for their first win of the season in their last scheduled match.
7 RBIs in loss
Juliana Roche had a whopping seven RBIs, which included a grand slam, but that wasn’t enough for North Andover in a 13-10 loss to Chelmsford.
A perfect 10
Whittier’s unbeaten softball team improved to 10-0 with a doubleheader sweep of Lowell Catholic, 6-0 and 10-0. Pitcher Emily Graham picked up both wins and her 100th strikeout in just 10 games. She also had three RBIs in the opener. Danie Lear had three RBIs in the second game.
Knights’ freshmen
Tewksbury ripped North Andover in wrestling, 57-21, but the Knights’ freshmen wrestled well. Among them, Sebastian Hunter got his first varsity win with a pin at 132 and heavyweight Gabe Spanks earned a 7-4 decision.
Albano earns 13th win
Haverhill’s Elena Albano won top singles 6-0, 6-3, giving her a 13-1 record at the end of the regular season, as the Hillies fell to Chelmsford 4-1.
Ankewiecz goes deep
Nick Ankewiecz hit his first varsity home run, and Sean Corliss had the go-ahead RBI single in the sixth as North Andover held off Chelmsford 3-1.
Reggies win first CAC title since 1988
The Greater Lawrence boys track team clinched its first Commonwealth Conference title since 1988 by beating Shawsheen 80-56. It was the Reggies’ first win over Shawsheen in at least 10 years, according to coach Tony Sarkis.
Tiago Fernandez won the long jump and 200, Chris Tineo took the high jump and 100 dash and they teamed with Alvin Torres and Luismel Adames to win the 4x100 relay for the Reggies.
Twins in top form
Eighth grade twins Breena and Olivia Lawrence played well at first doubles, winning 8-2, as Methuen blanked Lowell 5-0.
Defense tightens
Will McKinnon scored five goals and Christian Perez added three but, more important, Methuen shut out Tewksbury completely in the second half for an 11-3 victory.
Cloutier in command
Ryan Cloutier allowed just five hits, didn’t walk a batter and struck out nine in a complete game, leading Central Catholic to a 9-0 win over Methuen.
Tierney, Morales red hot
Mir Morales and Mackenzie Tierney each struck for five goals as Methuen rolled past Tewksbury 17-8.
Bohenko delivers
James Bohenko continued to wrestle well, pinning his man in 1:39 at 120 pounds, as Central Catholic remained unbeaten (9-0) by routing Lowell 50-24.
