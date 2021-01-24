Big period
Unbeaten Central Catholic (4-0) scored all its goals in the second period to edge North Andover, 4-3. Will Moriarty, Michael Collett, Sean Gray and Braeden Curran all found the back of the net for the Raiders.
Kappler sparks Owls
Junior Erik Kappler had an impressive 9-5 victory over two-time Division 2 state champ Troy Moscatelli to highlight the Owls’ 62-0 shutout of Hollis-Brookline. Sophomores John Fabrizio and Malikai Colon saw their first action of the year and recorded pins for the Owls.
Still Perfect
Jasmine Becotte (20 points) and Jordyn Galgay (18 points) were on their games to lead Pelham (5-0) to an easy 61-39 girls hoop win over West.
Indians cruising
Sanborn improved to 3-0 with a 69-44 win over Coe-Brown. Dylan Khalil had 20 points, James Bush 16 and Jared Khalil 12.
Super Simard
Haverhill’s Cailey Simard and Olivia Melo went 1-2 in the all-around but Andover pulled out the 131.75-130.4 win. Molly Foster and Gabby Bresnick led the Golden Warriors.
Perello to Urena
The game was tied with about 90 seconds left but Methuen got a big three by Jaleek Urena (13 points) on a nice dish from Jason Perello. That may have been the play of the game in the Rangers’ 52-46 win over Billierca. Isaac Allen led with 15 points and Andrew Lussier also hit for 13.
24-4 period
Haverhill led by 2 at the half but Andover outscored the Hillie boys 24-4 in the third en route to a 67-45 win. Ryan MacLellan had 18 and Ayn Aruri 8 in the win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.