Khalil power
Dylan Khalil led the way with 19 points and younger brother Jared Khalil added 11 and they combined for five 3-pointers as Sanborn crushed Plymouth, 66-31.
27 for Rocker
Kyle Rocker and Andover remained on the upswing with a 73-71 victory over Belmont in the Comcast Tournament. Rocker pumped in 27 points and got good help from sophomore Richie Shahtanian, who sank six 3-pointers for 18 points.
The Century mark
Seven different players hit 3-pointers and 10 players scored overall as Methuen crushed Phoenix 100-44. Mittchell Crowe had 17 points and five 3-pointers for the Rangers (11-9).
White takes two 3rds
It was a good day for Londonderry’s Brandon White at Saturday’s Division 1 state swimming meet.
The junior took thirds in both the 50 freestyle (22.86) and 100 freestyle (50.02) to help the Lancers take eighth as a team with 87 points, and he also swam a leg on both the fifth-place 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay.
Bishop Guertin ran away with the Division 1 title with 263 points.
Pinkerton took seventh, just ahead of its archrival, with 87 points. John Gavin Divelbiss led the Astros with a third in the 100 butterfly (57.10) and a seventh in the 200 IM (2:12.07). Teammate William Poole added a fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:02.12).
Edwards wins titles
What a state title debut it was for Londonderry’s Margaret Edwards.
The freshman, competing in her first Division 1 state championship meet, won both the 50 freestyle (25.18) and the 100 breaststroke (1:09.87) to help the Lancer girls take sixth as a team with 104 points. She also swam a leg on both the third-place 200 medley relay team and the 200 freestyle relay team.
Exeter won the Division 1 girls with 266 points, followed by Bedford (251) and Pinkerton (168).
For the Astros, Reilly Hazard, Amanda Roberge, Maya Hedstrom and Jessica Smith led the way with a second-place finish in the 200 medley relay (2:00.01).
