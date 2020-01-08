Final Score: Khalil scores 35 to lead Sanborn to OT win

Career night for Khalil
Junior guard Dylan Khalil went absolutely nuts, scoring a career-high 35 points with five 3s to lead Sanborn to an 84-78 overtime win over Kingswood. Junior James Bush knocked down a pair of 3s and finished with 22 points for the Indians (3-2, 2-1 NH).
Pelham wins it
Jacob Donovan had a 48-second pin at 145 and Ryan Leuteritz a 43-second fall at heavyweight, as Pelham beat Mascoma 27-15.
Keating keeps scoring
The HPNA girls hockey team keeps winning, and that’s been in large part to Hannah Keating. The senior notched her second hat trick in three games to lead her team to a 4-2 win over Acton-Boxboro.
Doucette for two
James Doucette scored twice and added an assist to lead the Central Catholic boys hockey team to a 3-0 win over Waltham. After scoring one goal all of last year, the senior forward has taken his game to another level this winter.
Sophs spark Owls
Sophomores Bryce Parker and Cooper Kelly had big wins at 170 and 182 to spark unbeaten Timberlane to a 68-9 romp over Londonderry.
Adams paces Andover
Lauren Adams scored her second goal of the game with two minutes left to lift Andover over Hanover, 3-2. Kate Gemmell also scored for the Warriors, who are now 3-1-3.
Pin city
Surging Whittier Tech improved to 14-1 with a 66-12 romp over Greater Lawrence. There were no decisions and 12 pins in the match, including 10 by Whittier, the fastest being in 50 seconds by 182-pounder Jack Lemarier.
Salem holds on
Martial Ngatchoua avoided a pin in the final match, dropping a 7-0 decision to Dominic Robinson, and Salem held on for a tight 39-37 victory over Pinkerton. Beau Dillon had a 35-second pin for Salem at 220 and Sterling McLaughlin got a fall in 28 seconds for the Astros at 182.
Brooks takes top-ranked battle
It was a battle of the two top ranked boys basketball teams in New England Class B, and Brooks came out on top with a 67-54 win over Canterbury. Senior Myles Foster had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and sophomore Darrel Yepdo finished with 11 points off the bench and played big minutes after star guard Tyler Whitney-Sidney left the game with an injury in the first half.
Warriors tune up
Unbeaten Andover tuned up for a big test against Methuen Saturday with a 64-12 romp over Billerica. Kelvin
Davila’s 36-second pin at 152 started a string of seven straight falls for the Warriors (6-0).
Froshs spark Jaguars
Freshmen Aidan Williams (113) and Ky Cole (138) had pins to spark Windham to an easy 52-16 win over Manchester Memorial.
