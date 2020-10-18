Knights open with tie
North Andover’s girls soccer team finally opened its season, tying Andover 2-2. Emma Wennar and Janie Capell scored for the Knights.
Impressive Jaguars
The Windham boys cross country team grabbed its second big win in two weeks, running by Londonderry 25-30. Led by Rohan Rai, Windham went 2-3-5-7-8 for the win. Michael Killion had a superb race to finish third.
She’s Back!
After missing last year due to injury, Maci Gould is back and opened Haverhill’s season with two goals in a 3-2 girls soccer win over Dracut. Meggie Dellea also scored.
Twice as Nice
Natalia Fiato and Peyton Petisce each scored twice as Methuen field hockey blanked Tewksbury, 5-0. Isabel Putnam stopped seven shots.
Gervais on fire
Grace Gervais scored four goals and Brooke Jankowski added two as Central field hockey drubbed St. Mary’s, 7-2.
Balanced Raiders
Ian Maresca, Ben Furry, Luke Maresca and Steven Spero scored in the second half as Central Catholic blanked St. Mary’s, 4-0.
At long last
At long last, Haverhill volleyball opened up its season and the Hillies did it with a 3-0 sweep of Dracut. Jada Burdier had 13 kills, Kya Burdier had 20 assists and 12 digs and Victoria Giampa had four aces.
