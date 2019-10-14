Beat goes on
The North Andover boys soccer team continued to smother the opposition, blanking Lowell 3-0. The unbeaten Knights (12-0-1) still have not been scored upon this year. Jimmy Boyle, Michael Harty and Caleb Ginsburg scored for the Knights.
Arpin keys win
Evan Arpin scored both of Andover’s goals in the second half as the Golden Warriors slipped past Central Catholic, 2-1, in a battle of two equal teams. Will McCarthy scored for the Raiders.
Haverhill rowers
At the George Dirth Memorial New Hampshire Championship Regatta in Pembroke, NH., the Haverhill High rowers won a silver medal for the boys novice 8, stroked by Roger Trongeau and coxed by Tyler Neal.
Trio of 2s
Heather Graham had two goals, Lily Farnham had a goal and an assist and Olivia Beucler had two assists as Andover (8-2-2) cruised past Beverly 3-0 in field hockey.
Raiders finish 7th
The Central Catholic volleyball team went to the Hall of Fame Classic in Springfield and finished seventh out of 24 teams. The Raiders came in third in a morning pool of games and second in an afternoon pool, a highlight being a split with perennial power Newton North. Olivia Hall and Olivia Thomas-Roy had big days for Central, which lost in the silver medal playoffs.
