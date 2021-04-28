Larouco, Windham win 17-inning classic
“We played three games,” said winning coach Leo Gravell with a weary laugh. Right he was as his Windham squad beat Spaulding, 7-6, in 17 innings.
In the bottom of the 17th, Owen Larouco reached on a leadoff infield single to the shortstop deep in the hole. Keegan Parke then walked. With one out, Windham executed a double steal. With two outs, they scored the winner on a wild pitch.
The relief pitching was sensational. For Windham, Charlie Breen went 9.1 innings of scoreless relief. He gave up three hits, no runs, 10 strikeouts and two walks. Then Joey Blair threw three innings of 1-hit, shutout relief. Braydan Decotis gave up no hits in the top of the 17th to earn the win.
Gravell said, “We can withstand a game like that better than most because we have 5-6 guys who can throw strikes.”
Larouco was also the defensive star at second base. He made “3-4 plays to preserve the tie,” said Gravell.
Josh Scammon was the hard-luck loser. All he did was pitch 10 innings of 4-hit relief with his only run the unearned game-winner.
Emerson on fire
Unbeaten Salem shaded Exeter, 9-6. Stars included Sydney Emerson (3 hits, 3 runs), Jennifer Olson (2 hits, 2 runs), Madison Burns (2 hits), Vania Moniz (2 hits), Addie Lucier (3 RBI) and Emersen Poulin (2 RBI).
Cool Hand Lukeman
Merrimack tied it with a run in the bottom of the seventh but Pinkerton finally prevailed 7-3 in an 11-inning marathon. Max Lukeman (5 innings, 1 run, 2 hits) got the win in relief of Tom Rioux (6 innings, 1 hit, 2 runs, 0 earned). Cole Yennaco (3 hits, 3 RBI, 2 runs) and Lorenzo Corsetto (2 hits, 2 RBI) starred offensively.
Runge in control
Addie Runge went all five innings, giving up just one earned run, and Pinkerton softball whipped Merrimack, 15-2, in a mercy-rule game. The Mason twins, Lily (2-run homer) and Olivia each drove in a pair of runs. Hannah Vantran had two hits, two runs and three ribbies.
Flawless McMillan
Kaylee McMillan won 8-0 while Madeline Donahue, Sydney Pelletier and Calli Matarozzo all won by 8-1 scores as Pinkerton tennis dumped Merrimack 5-1.
Marston Magic
Unbeaten Portsmouth rallied past Timberlane, 4-2. For Timberlane, Brady Marston shined with 12 saves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.