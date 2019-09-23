Bounce-back win
The Lawrence volleyball team bounced back from its first loss of the season by routing Dracut in three sets. Yemayma Molina had 10 kills and three blocks for the Lancers (6-1).
Knights play defense
The North Andover volleyball team continued to surge, using defense to defeat Chelmsford 3-1. Laura Farnum had 35 digs as well as five aces and Emily Grant had four blocks for the Knights (7-1).
Comeback win
Andover’s field hockey team trailed Chelmsford 1-0 at halftime and 2-1 in the second half but rallied for a 3-2 victory as Heather Graham knocked in the game-winner with 2:20 to play. Paige Gillette was superb in goal with 15 saves.
One-two punch
Pat Sullivan was the medalist with a 37 and Josh Radjavitch was just one stroke behind with a 38 to pace the Sanborn golf team to three wins while improoving its record to 15-6.
Suech a win
Kenzie Suech scored the only goal of the game as Windham’s field hockey team subdued a strong Concord club, 1-0.
Much of Ma
Emily Ma placed first in both the 100 freestyle (57.21) and 100 backstroke to highlight Andover’s 97-81 win over Belmont.
Ferris delivers
Central Catholic goalie Meghan Ferris made nine saves, or three times the number of North Andover’s Jenna Bard, and the Raiders survived a tough 2-1 win over North Andover. Maddie DiPietro and Grace Gearvis scored for Central.
