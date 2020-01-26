Lawrence duo dominate
Lawrence’s Jerimil German won the 55 dash (6.47) and fellow Lancer Jordany Volquez took the 55 hurdles (7.68) to lead local teams at the MSTCA Large School Coaches Invitational. Andover’s Michael Makiej was third in the high jump (6-4) and the Methuen 4x200 relay took third (1:21.77).
Lavery in first
North Andover’s Sarah Lavery won the high jump (5-6) at the MSTCA Large School Coaches Invitational. Andover’s Jodi Parrott was second in the 55 hurdles (8.54) and Central Catholic’s Kaleigh Lane was fourth in the 600 (1:39.37).
Fleming, Pinkerton take first
Ben Fleming won the 55 dash (6.72) and Conor Seleney took the 55 hurdles (7.76) as Pinkerton took first overall in a New Hampshire meet with 54.50 points.
For Windham, Alesandro Jacobellis was third in the 55 hurdles (8.26), Braeden Manti was fourth in the dash (6.86) and they led the winning 4x160 relay as the Jaguars took second as a team (38 points). Timberlane’s Ryan McClure was second in the 300 (39.39).
Astro winners
Meghan Cross won the 3,000 (10:58.97) and Emily Lesburt took the high jump (5-4) as Pinkerton placed second at a New Hampshire meet. Windham’s Abby Hughes was fourth in the 600 (3:14.43) and Timberlane’s Shawna Ruth was fifth in the 55 hurdles (9.98).
Whipple leads the way
Hannah Whipple scored a team-high 12 points, including three 3-pointers, as North Andover topped Tewksbury 37-35.
