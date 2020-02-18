Final Score: Mejia has huge night for Greater Lawrence

Mejia goes off
Jeremiah Mejia wasn’t going to let Greater Lawrence lose. The senior drained six 3s and finished with 27 points as the Reggies hung on for a 66-63 win over a talented Mystic Valley team.
The Tardugno tandem
Sisters Stephanie and Brooke Tardugno scored 15 and 11 points respectively, and Olivia Barron chipped in 13 to lead Methuen to a 61-47 win over Somerville.
Shaw leads Warriors
Junior Tatum Shaw poured in a team-high 17 points to lead Andover to a 44-38 win over Lynn English. Freshman Anna Foley chipped in 11 points for the Warriors.
Raiders on to finals
The Central Catholic girls hockey team had five different goal scorers and got 21 saves from goalie Liz Smith to take down Framingham, 5-2, in the first round of the Inclusion Cup Tournament. The Raiders will now play Algonquin in the tourney finals on Thursday at 2:20 p.m.
