Rangers already ahead

The Georgetown boys soccer team was a perfect 4-0 until Saturday’s 3-3 tie against Methuen.

The Rangers got two goals from Celeb Agbo, who now has six on the young season.

With the tie, the Rangers (1-2-2) already have more points than they did all of last season.

First time for seniors

The Phillips girls soccer team has a talented senior class, but none of them had ever been on a team that beat Rivers. But that changed on Saturday, as Big Blue got two goals from Andover’s Maddy Silveira to earn a 4-0 win.

Doyle for 4

Justine Doyle was the offense for the Pinkerton field hockey team pn Saturday. She scored four of her team’s five goals in a comfortable 5-0 win over Manchester Central.

Tags

