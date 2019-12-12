Alfonzo, Scott lead Rangers to opening win
Zach Alfonzo made a whopping 50 saves and Colby Scott scored two goals, including the overtime game-winner, as Methuen opened its season with a 4-3 victory over Concord-Carlisle. Aidan Hollingsworth and Ethan Schena each added a goal for the Rangers.
Brothers, Central open strong
Michael Brothers made 28 saves for his first varsity shutout as Central Catholic beat traditional powerhouse Catholic Memorial 2-0 in its season-opener. Jake Doucette and Charlie LeCain each scored a goal for the winners.
Lebron heats up
Kerwin Lebron scored 20 of his 25 points in the second half, and Presentation of Mary rallied to beat Immaculate Heart of Mary 55-53. Josh Polanco added 10 points and seven rebounds and Ernesto Vasquez had five steals for the winners.
Colleyer leads the way
Senior Shannon Colleyer scored a team-high 17 points and Presentation of Mary edged Immaculate Heart of Mary 39-38.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.