Crowe dominates
Mitchell Crowe exploded for 37 points, hitting nine 3-pointers, as Methuen beat upset-minded Greater Lawrence 65-53. The game was tied 44-44 after three quarters, before the Rangers outscored the Reggies 21-9 in the final period. Jeremiah Mejia scored 20 points for Greater Lawrence.
Downer, Niles star
Emily Downer continued her surge with 18 points and seven rebounds and Adrianna Niles had 13 points and eight boards as Central Catholic beat North Andover 63-51.
Pinkerton bowling rolls
Colby Wong rolled a 181 and 169 and Matt Gagnon returned with a 156 and 192 to lead Pinkerton (1,799 points) bowling to wins over Spaulding (1,706) and first place Goffstown (1,688). Harry Michaud added a 174 and 200 for the winners.
Montanile nets four
Mike Montanile score a whopping four goals as Windham crushed Manchester Central 13-3. Parker Rice, Stephen Salvadore and Tommy Langlois each added two goals.
