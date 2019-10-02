Historic winfor Methuen
The Methuen-Tewksbury co-op swim team led Haverhill by a close margin heading into the final event, and the 400 freestyle relay team of Katie Lefebvre, Ava Facella, Callie DeLano and Kyra Donahue won in 4:13.40 to help the Rangers earn a 102-84 match win. According to Rangers coach Jason Smith, it is the first time the program has beat Haverhill since he took over in 2003 and, “it might be the first time ever.”
He continued: “It was a huge accomplishment for the kids today.”
Balanced attack
The Windham volleyball team was very balanced offensively during its 3-1 win over Concord. Kayla Stevens (10 kills), Cassie Faria (9 kills) and Arielle Nysten (8 kills) were all forces on the front line.
Best in years
Coach Sean Hogan called it the best win in “several years.” Timberlane rallied from down 2-1 for the 3-2 win over Exeter, which came in three games ahead of the Owls in the standings. Lauren Mezquita had 33 digs and Ellie Schott added 28 assists and three blocks.
Golden Graham
Andover field hockey rolled past Central Catholic, 4-1. Heather Graham scored twice and Kate Gemmell and Olivia Beucler also scored for the winners. Central’s Liv Faro had two defensive saves.
Fay-bulous
Lily Fay scored in overtime to give Timberlane field hockey a 3-2 win over Exeter. Baylee Mlocek and Shawna Ruth also scored.
Lawrence wins heavyweight bout
In a battle of once-beaten squads, Lawrence volleyball lost the first set then rallied to beat North Andover 3-1. Yemayma Molina had 17 kills and Vielka Sanchez 23 assists for the 8-1 Lancers.
Astros nearly knock off unbeaten
Ella Dandrade’s 13th and final kill of the match gave undefeated Pinkerton a 15-14 lead over fellow unbeaten Nashua South in the fifth and decisive game. But South rebounded to get the next three points to win the set, 17-15, and clinch the exciting 3-2 match win.
Pothier pushes through
James Pothier was the first runner to cross the finish line at the 2.9-mile Winnekinni course in 15:51 to lead the Central Catholic boys track team to a 28-29 win over Billerica. The Raiders also beat Haverhill in the tri-meet (17-40), as Matt Giannasca came in third overall in 15:58.
Rodriguez stands tall
Arodi Rodriguez came up huge for the Lawrence boys soccer team, making six saves in the final five minutes to preserve a 3-2 win over Malden. Yuli Santos, Estuardo Ucelo and Santos Zelaya were the goal scorers for the Lancers.
Knights hold on
The North Andover golf team got wins from James Robbins, Dan Macmillan, Jack Fay, Jack Roe and Tyler Fay to squeak past Haverhill 11-9 at North Andover Country Club. Roe and Haverhill’s Matt Murphy were co-medalists with 37s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.