Trailing North Andover 87-84 heading into the final relay, Methuen-Tewksbury’s Samantha DeNaro, Julia Galuska, Callie DeLano and Ava Facella won 4:17.37 to 4:18.44. Coupled with M-T’s third-place in the event it was enough for a thrilling 94-91 win.
Indians comeback
Trailing 3-0 in the first half, the Sanborn boys soccer team fought to make it a two-score game at the half, then scored three goals in the second to pull off the 4-3 comeback win. Evan Burke had two goals and an assist.
Devils stay perfect
Salem improved to 3-0 on the young season after taking down Concord, 3-1. Kacie Blanchette was the facilitator of the offense, dishing out 36 assists.
Reggies roll
Leticia Ferrari and Elainy Rivera each scored a pair of goals to lead the Greater Lawrence girls soccer team to a 5-1 win over Lawrence. Lucia Pinto was the goal-scorer for the Lancers.
Freshman from deep
Freshman Alex Gagnon scored his third goal of the season to lift Pelham to a 1-0 win over Plymouth. He launched a free kick from 25 yards over the keeper’s head.
