Dramatic win
Down 2-0 with their season on the line, Methuen rallied to beat North Andover in the last three games 25-21, 25-17, 15-13. The Rangers are now 8-8 and the Knights are 10-4. Sam Driend led Methuen with 17 kills, 14 service points and five aces, Meghan Levesque had 15 kills and Emily Spina 28 digs.
Methuen coach Matt Twomey said, “That’s definitely not a win we were expecting. After Andover (tough loss), we could have folded. Our seniors (Levesque, Rachel Batista, Rosely Nunez, Kate McDonnell and Jillian McCoy) are so resilient. I’m just so proud of them.”
Super Sophomore
Whittier sophomore Jack Venturi won going away but Greater Lawrence rolled past the Wildcats and Shawsheen. Wander Languasco and Marcos Olivieri went 2-3 overall for the Reggies.
Count on Corliss
Sophomore Hailey Corliss was in the right place off a penalty corner and hit in the lone goal of the game to give Haverhill field hockey a 1-0 win over Lawrence. Sydney Keyes and Vicky Preble also played well for the Hillies, and goalie Leylani Leonardo stood out for the Lancers with six saves.
Lethal Lenny
Runner-up Lenny Veguilla was in fine form in return from A hamstring injury and Colby Winn shined as North Andover swept Haverhill and Dracut.
Down to wire
Haverhill freshman Finleigh Simonds outkicked North Andover’s Leyla Kvaternik (17:54-17:56) but the Knights remained unbeaten with the wins over Haverhill and Dracut. In the season finale Tuesday at Harold Parker, North Andover will take on fellow unbeaten Billerica for the MVC title.
New record
Whittier’s Catherine Schwartz continued her torrid fall with another four-goal game to lead the Wildcats to a 5-2 win over Cathedral. The junior striker now has an area-high 20 goals for the season, which according to first-year coach Ryan Richards breaks the old school record of 19 set by Allison Beauchesne in 2017.
Holy Crowe!
Claudia Crowe had herself a day for the Methuen field hockey team, scoring four goals and dishing out three assists in an 8-3 win over Dracut. And with the win, the Rangers (8-1-3) qualified for the postseason.
Commented
