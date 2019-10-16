New course record
Xavier Metivier had a senior day to remember, finishing Methuen’s 2.77-mile track in a course-record 15:08 to lead the Rangers to a tri-meet win over Haverhill and Tewksbury. Teammate Freddy Coleman was not too far behind, finishing second in 15:16.
Griffin steps up
The Timberlane volleyball team looked to Abby Griffin for more offense, and the senior was up for the task. She delivered eight kills to help the Owls take down Windham, 3-1. Senior Ellie Schott also played well with a team high 27 assists, 18 service points and 8 aces.
Revenge win
Haverhill’s volleyball team avenged its only loss of the season with a sweep of Tewksbury. Lismari Valdez had 11 kills for the Hillies (13-1).
Knights don’t break
North Andover needed to play some extra volleyball during the second and third set against Chelmsford. But each time the Knights came out on top, 27-25, to eventually clinch the 3-0 sweep. Caitlin Fox led the way with 17 assists, and Laura Farnum added 18 digs.
Super Seniors
Seniors James Pothier (1st), Luke Ryan (4th), Cormac Crippen (6th) and Duncan Louis (15th) ran big races to help Central Catholic (8-2) wrap up its regular season with a 24-31 win over Chelmsford.
Best since 2012
It was a great end to the season for the Haverhill girls cross country team, sweeping a tri-meet with Methuen and Tewksbury. In fact, with the results of the meet, the Hillies (7-3) finished with the program’s best regular season mark since 2012. Finleigh Simonds was the first Hillie finisher in second (17:50), and teammate Gabby DeRoche came in fourth (18:52).
Spreading the wealth
It all finally came together for the Windham girls soccer team, which had six different goal scorers in a 6-2 win over Timberlane.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.