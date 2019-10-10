Knights snap Andover’s streak

Adam Heinze earned medalist honors by shooting a 33, winning his match 2-and-1 and helping North Andover deal Andover its first loss of the season, 11.5-8.5. Adding wins for the Scarlet Knights (10-2) were Jack Fay, Jon Finn and Tyler Fay.

DeCicco dominates

Felicya DeCicco was brilliant in net with 16 saves, 12 in the second half including a tremendous diving stop, as Haverhill girls soccer held off Central Catholic 1-0. Meggie Dellea gave the Hillies all the offense they would need, burying her 12th goal of the season off a Delani Dorsey pass in the first half.

Andover keeps rolling

Emma Azzi tallied a goal and an assist to help Andover girls soccer beat Tewksbury 3-0 to improve to 8-1-2 for the season. Ava Trapp and Olivia Schwinn-Clanton each also scored a goal.

Tardugno leads the way

Stephanie Tardugno scored one goal and assisted on another as Methuen girls soccer rolled past Lawrence 6-0.

 

Rivera nets two

Eliany Rivera kept rolling with a pair of goals and Greater Lawrence girls soccer beat Nashoba Tech 3-1.

 

Tags

Recommended for you