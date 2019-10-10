Knights snap Andover’s streak
Adam Heinze earned medalist honors by shooting a 33, winning his match 2-and-1 and helping North Andover deal Andover its first loss of the season, 11.5-8.5. Adding wins for the Scarlet Knights (10-2) were Jack Fay, Jon Finn and Tyler Fay.
DeCicco dominates
Felicya DeCicco was brilliant in net with 16 saves, 12 in the second half including a tremendous diving stop, as Haverhill girls soccer held off Central Catholic 1-0. Meggie Dellea gave the Hillies all the offense they would need, burying her 12th goal of the season off a Delani Dorsey pass in the first half.
Andover keeps rolling
Emma Azzi tallied a goal and an assist to help Andover girls soccer beat Tewksbury 3-0 to improve to 8-1-2 for the season. Ava Trapp and Olivia Schwinn-Clanton each also scored a goal.
Tardugno leads the way
Stephanie Tardugno scored one goal and assisted on another as Methuen girls soccer rolled past Lawrence 6-0.
Rivera nets two
Eliany Rivera kept rolling with a pair of goals and Greater Lawrence girls soccer beat Nashoba Tech 3-1.
