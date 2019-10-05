Final Score North Andover places 1st in Battle of the Border

The North Andover girls cross country team made a statement Saturday, finishing first at the Battle of the Border at Alvirne, defeating a strong Coe-Brown team by 16 points and Marshfield, which defeated the Knights last week at the Frank Kelley Invitational.
Abby Mastromonaco led the way, placing third in 19L04 for 5K while Leyla Kvaternik was fifth in 19:24 with Courtney Dalke was sixth in 19:27. Lauren O’Connell was 20th and freshman Hannah Martin had her best race of the season in 21st.
“The girls are starting to flex their muscles and we’re starting to get noticed,” said North Andover coach Rick DelleChiaie.
In the boys race, the Knights came in sixth despite a superb race by Jack Bicksler, who was fifth in 15:46.
Astros in double OT
The Pinkerton girls soccer team trailed by a goal at halftime, but fought back to send its game against Salem to overtime before winning, 2-1, in the second extral frame. Mattie Sullivan and Macy Graves were the two Astro goal scorers.
Still unbeaten
Salem gave unbeaten Pinkerton a battle but the Astros (9-0) eventually prevailed, 2-0, on goals by Lauren Lisauskas and Mari Shea.
NECC soccer wins
The Northern Essex men’s soccer team won its third game of the season, 3-0 over Mass. Bay. Dominic Nash scored twice and Ethan Rousseau had a goal and an assist for the Knights and Anthony Bellomo recorded his second shutout of the season.
